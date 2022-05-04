Hello, everyone! I hope you all are doing well! We are just about to enter our busiest time of year here at the library. Our Summer Reading Program will start in just about a month. In addition to the fabulous children’s programs we announced previously, we are thrilled to announce a spectacular program that will appeal to adults and gardening enthusiasts of all ages. Felder Rushing, the host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting Radio’s Gestalt Gardener, will join us here to talk Gardening Southern Style. The first program will be Tuesday, May 31st, at 6:00 PM. For those who can’t make it to that program, we will host a second program on the next day, Wednesday, June 1st, at 11:00 AM. We are thrilled to have this world-renowned gardening expert help us kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program.
Before we begin our summer slate, we have a few programs scheduled in May. We will have one of our STEM Exploration Days on Monday, April 16th, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. We will also host our Lunching with Books event on Friday at noon here at the library. This month’s event will be more of a “Lunch and Learn,” as guest speaker Lori Holland will discuss the Dr. David Jeremiah Study Bible and some of her favorite devotional books and demonstrate how she makes her own prayer journals and anyone else can as well. Also, don’t forget that we continue to host Storytime every Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
I have had the pleasure of visiting the county’s elementary schools over the past month to help promote our summer events. As I told students during my visits, our goal with the Summer Reading Program is to keep children reading during the summer. Studies have shown that children are more likely to retain the knowledge gained during the previous school year if they keep their minds working during the summer months. We hope to meet this goal by providing fun, educational programming that encourages children to read and great incentives for reading.
As a reminder, here is our slate of Summer Reading Program events so far:
Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 – 6:00 PM – Felder Rushing presents Gardening Southern Style.
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 – 11:00 PM – Felder Rushing presents Gardening Southern Style.
Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 - 2:00 PM – Dinosaur Crew – This fun educational program features the closest thing you can get to real dinosaurs. https://www.dinosaurcrew.com
Thursday, June 9th, 2022 - 2:00 PM – Pantomime program with Ms. Patty Carreras – This comedic program will introduce participants to the art of pantomime, including lots of audience participation.
Thursday, June 16th, 2022, - 2:00 PM - Storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar – This award-winning bilingual storyteller will be visiting us from Florida.
Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 – 2:00 PM – Live Animal Program with Ms. Andi Lehmann – The interactive and educational live animal program is always our most popular summer program.
Thursday, June 30th, 2022 – 2:00 PM – Musician Jerry Jenkins with A Look at Mande (West African) Culture Through Traditional Music - Have you ever wanted to try playing an African drum? Join us for this program, and you might get the chance. Mr. Jenkins will teach West African culture through fun, traditional songs.