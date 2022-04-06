Hello, everyone! I hope you are doing well! We are getting ready for our busiest time of the year here at the library. Our Summer Reading Program is just around the corner, and we have been busy visiting the county’s schools to promote the summer’s events. This past week, we visited Dorsey Attendance Center. After speaking to each grade about our summer program, each class helped Jeffrey create a silly story that he then put to guitar music. He ended most talks by performing the popular children’s song “Baby Shark.” The children seemed to have an enjoyable time. Other visits are coming up soon!
We were also happy to be able to set up a table in Fulton PlayGarden Park during the hugely successful Redlands Festival. We gave away children’s books, bookmarks, book bags, and stickers. We were glad to see many children smile when picking out their new books.
This week is National Library Week. The Itawamba Homemakers Clubs and Pilot Club of Fulton helped us start the week right by providing delicious food and desserts for our 2022 Businesspeople and Elected Officials Luncheon. This was the first time the event had been held since 2019. Our Lunching with Books event will be this Friday, April 8th, at noon featuring Guest Speaker Sherry Bennett, author of “The Jug Shop District of Itawamba County.” This program will be very interesting to anyone who enjoys learning about Itawamba History.
Here are some other exciting events we have coming up:
Monday, April 18th – 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM – STEM Exploration Day (Free Play Day where children have a chance to try out fun and educational STEM toys, such as Lego EV3 Robots, 3D Pens, Snap Circuits, and more)
Saturday, April 23rd – 10:00 PM – Sensory Story Time (A story time geared towards children on the autism spectrum. Will feature books and activities that appeal to the senses.)
Monday, May 2nd - 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM - STEM Exploration Day
4:00 PM to 5:00 PM- Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Book Club Meeting Discussing The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Monday, May 16th – 3:30 to 5:30 PM – STEM Exploration Day
Friday, May 27th – 12:00 PM – Lunching with Books Featuring Guest Speaker Lori Holland
Children’s Story Time happens each Tuesday at 4:00 PM and features great books and fund hands-on crafts.
We would love for you to come by the library to participate in these wonderful events or to use one of our many great services!