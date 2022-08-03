Purchase Access

Hey, everybody! I hope each of you has had a great summer thus far. We recently finished this year’s Summer Reading Program at the library. We ended the summer with 240 people signed up for our Summer Reading Program. We had 27 programs this summer, with total attendance for all programs of 896 people. This year's program has been one of our most successful in my time here at the library. Thank you to everyone who helped make this summer a success. By the time this is released, we will have drawn our grand prize $50 Visa gift card winners. I will list those winners in my next column. We have smaller prizes available for everyone who participated in the program.

