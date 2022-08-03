Hey, everybody! I hope each of you has had a great summer thus far. We recently finished this year’s Summer Reading Program at the library. We ended the summer with 240 people signed up for our Summer Reading Program. We had 27 programs this summer, with total attendance for all programs of 896 people. This year's program has been one of our most successful in my time here at the library. Thank you to everyone who helped make this summer a success. By the time this is released, we will have drawn our grand prize $50 Visa gift card winners. I will list those winners in my next column. We have smaller prizes available for everyone who participated in the program.
Looking forward, we have lots of really cool things still to come here at the library. On Saturday, August 13, the library will host a book signing featuring former Fulton resident and IAHS Vice Principal Kenneth L. McKinney, Sr. Mr. McKinney has authored a book titled Yes, You Can Win: Winning is What You Were Born to Do. He will have copies of his book available for sale that day. Light refreshments will be served at this event sponsored by the Friends of the Itawamba County Library.
At noon on Friday, August 26, 2022, our Lunching with Books program will return with Mrs. San McLeod reviewing Tammy Wynette’s autobiography, Stand by Your Man. Our next book club meeting will be on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at the library. This month’s book is Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica. If you wish to have us request the book for you, stop by the library or call us at (662) 862-4926.
We started our writers’ group in June here at the library. Our August meetings will be Tuesday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 23, each at 4:00 PM. One thing the group is trying to do is create an anthology of the work of Itawamba writers and aspiring writers. We have tentatively planned to call the collection A New Beginning. We invite anyone interested to write a short story or poem based on their interpretation of the theme. We plan to collaborate with the Friends of the Library to release this anthology in early 2023. All proceeds will go to the Friends. We will release more details soon. Also, don’t forget that we have Children’s Storytime each Monday at 5:00 PM and STEM Exploration Days on the first and third Monday of each month at 3:30 PM. We would love for you to join us for any of these great events.
