Hello, everyone! I hope you are having a great summer so far! We are thrilled that things have been quite busy here at the library for most of the summer! Our Summer Reading Program has been going on since the beginning of June and will continue through the end of July. Thus far, we have had 192 people sign up for the program. There is still time to register your children or yourself, as we will be holding our grand prize drawings on Monday, August 1, 2022. We will give away four grand prize $50 Visa Gift Cards in each of the four age divisions. We will also give away second-place prize packs in our youngest divisions. These packs will include a summer reading program t-shirt, bag, and several different fun toys. We will have smaller incentives available for everyone who participated in the program.
Our most successful single program thus far this summer has been our Live Animal Program. That program had approximately 170 people in attendance. We just held our last program at the Historic Fulton Grammar School for the summer, but we still have several programs planned in July that will be held here at the library. Thanks to the City of Fulton for letting us use that building again this summer. As a reminder, here is our schedule of July events:
Thursday, July 7 – 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Children’s Puppet Show and Craft
Monday, July 11 – 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM - Children’s Storytime
Tuesday, July 12 – 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM - Writers Group
Thursday, July 14 – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Finding Nemo
Monday, July 18 – 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM – STEM Exploration Day
5:00 PM – 5:30 PM - Children’s Storytime
Thursday, July 21 – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Science Experiment Day
Friday, July 22 – 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM - Kids and Young Adults Book Club: Wonder by R. J. Palacio *We accidentally had two different dates for this event on our Facebook page at one point. The 22nd is the correct date and time.
Monday, July 25 – 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Adult Book Club: Wingwalkers by Taylor Brown
5:00 PM- 5:45 pm – Children’s Storytime
Tuesday, July 26 – 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM – Writers Group
Thursday, July 28 – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Afternoon Movie: Dolphin Tale
Thanks to everyone who has helped make this summer successful thus far. We are thankful to have been awarded a $3,000 Summer Reading Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. We are also grateful for a very generous donation from one of our library users that helped support the program financially. I also want to thank everyone who has helped us spread the word about our programs by liking and sharing social media posts, telling friends, etc. I feel like the pandemic put many of our children behind where they would otherwise be at this time academically. Because of this, I think the summer is even more valuable now than ever in providing a time for children to work on their reading and other related skills. Thank you to all the parents who have encouraged their children to read this summer and who have brought their children or grandchildren to our programs. We hope you will keep reading and join us for the other fun programs we have planned this summer!