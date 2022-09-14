Hello, everyone! I hope you all are doing well. Personally, it’s my favorite time of year, with fall on the horizon and football dominating my weekends.
Here at the library, things are beginning to settle down from a busy summer. Not that we don’t still have some great new titles, exciting programs, and the same great services that we’ve always shared with our guests. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and we would love for you to come and register for a library card for yourself and your children or grandchildren. If you have never had a library card, all you will need is your driver’s license with your current address. If your license doesn’t reflect your current address, bring a piece of mail with your name and the current address. For children under the age of 16, a parent, grandparent, or guardian must register for a library card first for them to be able to do so. Your first library card is free. If you have lost your card, it is $2 to replace it.
This month, we’re also planning another special project to benefit the community. Throughout September, we will host a “Food for Fines” program. For every nonperishable, in-date food item a library user donates to this initiative, we will remove $1 from their overdue fines. This program is a great way to clear off any lingering late fees from your account while also helping the less fortunate in our community. We cannot remove fines for lost books or overdue fines on items belonging to other libraries. At the program’s end, we will donate all food items to food pantries in our county.
We would also love for you to join us for any of our exciting programs happening soon here at the library. People who come in often ask library staff for recommendations for a good book. We love helping these patrons find something they will enjoy.
In that spirit, we have decided that this month’s Lunching with Books program will feature several short “book talks” on staff picks. These talks will include newly released items that staff members have enjoyed and all-time favorites. This event will be held at noon on Sept. 30, 2022, here at the library. The Friends of the Library will provide a light lunch for $2. We invite you to come and enjoy a fun program with the most affordable lunch in town.
Of course, there’s plenty of other events ahead at your local library. Other programs we have planned soon include:
- STEM Exploration Days – Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and Monday, Oct. 17 – 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Writers Group – Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022(new date), and Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – 4-5 p.m.
- Adult Book Club – Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 — 4-5 p.m. This month’s book is “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. Everyone is invited to attend. We always have lively discussions these days. If you want us to help find you a copy of this book, call us at (662) 862-4926, e-mail me at jmartin@li.lib.ms.us, or visit the library.
We would love to create a regularly meeting children’s and teen book club. If you think your child may be interested in these, please let us know so we can schedule a time for this.
Last, but certainly not least, we have Children’s Storytime every Monday at 5 p.m. Each week, we read several books and work on a simple craft project. This program is a great opportunity for preschool and younger elementary children.
We would love for you to visit the library for these and other helpful services available.
