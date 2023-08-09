Itawamba county native J. Stephen Beam will return home this weekend for a book signing event at the Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library.
Beam, who attended school at Fairview, Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College before graduating from Ole Miss and completing a masters degree at the University of Southern Mississippi. After seven years teaching high school, Beam graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and has been a practicing medical doctor in the Hattiesburg area for over three decades, will be signing copies of his debut novel, “The Death Letter”, at the library from 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, Aug. 12.
While “The Death Letter” is Beam’s first published work of fiction, he has written friction off and on since junior high, and he has had non-fiction work published as a contributor to both the the Mississippi State Medical Journal and to a textbook..
After being asked by a friend to consider finishing a manuscript for a historical novel, Beam began writing in October 2021. The novel is set in northeast Mississippi and tells the story of a young war hero as he seeks to figure out what happened to his wife who has been missing over a year.
“In the summer of 2021 one of my dogs, a black lab mix, was hit by a car on the county road in Itawamba county, and he had to be put to sleep. It broke our hearts. I dug his grave across the driveway from my front porch,” Beam said. “This event was on my mind when I decided to write the book and seemed a natural way to start. I wrote that scene with my first two characters and over the next few weeks added characters as the story progressed.”
Beam sat the novel aside over the holidays but went back to work on it in late winter and after being told by his wife and a few good friends that it was quality work, he began taking the steps towards getting it published.
Fans of mysteries, love stories and suspense will enjoy the book.. “The Death Letter” is published by Dogwood Press.
