“He was like a brother and a mentor to me,” Captain Alexander Alfondus said of his friend and leader, Master Sergeant Robert Jason Belue. “He could bring you up when you were down.”
Belue died on August 6, 2021, while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test at the 154th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg. He was attending the Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Phase I as part of his professional military education and career advancement when he experienced a medical emergency during a physical fitness test event. He was 44 years old.
A memorial service honoring MSG Belue’s military service was held Sunday, May 15, at the National Guard Armory in Fulton. The occasion was delayed from the summer of 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns. Around 100 family, friends, and fellow guardsmen attended the event.
A resident of Iuka, MSG Belue enlisted with the Mississippi Army National Guard in 1997 as a Personnel Administrative Specialist. During his 24 year career, he was assigned to Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 198th Armor, Senatobia, MS as a Personnel Administrative Specialist; Company C, lst Battalion, 198th Armor, Iuka, as an Armor Crewman and Gunner; Company B, 1st Battalion, 198th Armor, Booneville as an Armor Crewman; Detachment 1, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, Iuka as a Bradley Gunner; Army National Guard Training Center, Camp Shelby as a Team Leader; Detachment 1, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 155th Combined Arms Battalion Tylertown, as a Platoon Sergeant.
At the time of his death, He was assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team in Fulton. The motto of the team is “Southern Steele.”
“I was his Gunner,” E5 Issac Vuncannon said. “He was a character with a sense of humor like none other. More like the ‘poppa’ of our troop.”
During his 24 years of service, MSG Belue earned several awards and decorations including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2nd Award), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and Iraq Campaign Medal (w/ 4 campaign stars). He served on three deployments with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and again for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009, then Operation Spartan Shield 2018-2019.
MSG Belue was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and again in 2009. His last overseas deployment was in 2018 to Kuwait and Syria with Detachment 1, Troop C, 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment. He had tossed around the idea of retiring but changed his mind after his son decided to follow in his footsteps.
“When I turned 17 years old, I wanted to be just like my dad,” Sgt. Jason Bailey Belue said of his father. “He had talked about retiring when I joined, but when I was about to be deployed, my mom said, ‘No, you will go overseas with our son.’”
The younger Belue also serves with the 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. The father and son simultaneously served time in Syria. His grandfather, Robert Clifford Belue also served and retired from active component.
Belue said although his father was gone a lot, he was someone to look up to.
“He pushed me and my brothers as much as he could,” he recalled.
During the memorial service, MSG Belue was described as having a larger-than-life swagger, a devoted team member, a trusted friend, and a scout who refused to let his adoptive family suffer hardship.
“He had a unique sense of humor that he didn’t mind sharing even with me,” Chaplain CPT Porter said. “But he was comfortable with me and I was comfortable with him.”
He was a brother, a trainer, and a leader lst Sergeant Wooten told those who were gathered to honor the career soldier.
“To his family, you will always be family.”