Emergency workers responded to an accident involving a lineman installing fiber last week.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said an independent contractor working for Tombigbee Electric Power Association was installing fiber cables on Highway 23 north of Tremont when the cable lying in the road got caught in the axle of a motor home and pulled the man from the bucket truck.
The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Sheriff Dickinson said the lineman was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center with neck and back injuries. The individual's name and age has not been released.
Matt Fennell, Manager of Fiber Services at TEPA told The Times that according to reports he had received the utility worker underwent surgery late last week.
“He remains hospitalized and currently still has some paralysis, but hopefully he will make a full recovery” Fennell said. “We asked that everyone keep him in their thoughts and prayers.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&