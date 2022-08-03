Jacob Robertson

Jacob Robertson has won several awards including winning the “Write About Jesus,” songwriting competition in 2018.

On August 6, an EP release party will be held at Tammy Wynette Legacy Center (TWLC) for local artist Jacob Robertson, of Smithville, promoting his new project “The Well.”

