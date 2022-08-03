On August 6, an EP release party will be held at Tammy Wynette Legacy Center (TWLC) for local artist Jacob Robertson, of Smithville, promoting his new project “The Well.”
Officially released on July 23, the ‘EP,’ (short for “Extended Play”) which means it is longer than a single but shorter than an album, includes five original songs. Two of the songs are written by Robertson and the three additional songs are written with co-writers.
“The songs lean more toward contemporary Christian, but they have a lot of gospel and southern gospel influence,” Robertson said. “All these genres have influenced my life and writing style.”
One of the songs, “Laying it Down,” was co-written with Lee Black, tenor singer for “Legacy 5” a professional songwriter at Daywind, which owns the publishing rights to the song. Katie Erwin with the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated group, “The Erwins,” is featured on the song with Robertson.
Robertson has won several awards including winning the “Write About Jesus,” songwriting competition in 2018. He was recently a contestant on the 20th season of American Idol. During the release party, he will be singing the songs from his EP plus a selection of others.
“The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center is honored and excited to host the release of Jacob’s first commercial EP. We hope everyone can stop in Saturday to help Jacob and his friends celebrate his talent and success,” said Larry Cantrell, President of the TWLC Board of Directors.
The release party will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
TWLC is located at 10130 Highway 178 in Tremont and is open for tours daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on the center’s events, call 662-397-4827 or follow their Facebook page.
