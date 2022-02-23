More than 400 Family Dollar stores across the southeastern states were listed as “temporarily closed” last week after more than 1,000 rodents were found inside the company’s distribution center in Arkansas.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted the public on Friday, Feb. 18, that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use.
Both Mantachie and Fulton’s Family Dollar stores were included on the list of stores with contaminated products and shuttered.
A consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January, the FDA said in a news release. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in "various states of decay," rodent feces, dead birds, and bird droppings.
After fumigating the facility, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered, officials said. Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and Sept. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.
“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”
The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products.
In a press release, consumers are advised not to use impacted products. Examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal, and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).
The agency also advised that all items, regardless of packaging, be discarded. Food that is packaged in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) may be suitable for use if it is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar Stores.
"Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the company said. "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt."