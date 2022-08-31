Michael Hysaw of Fulton takes advantage of high speed internet provided by Itawamba Pratt Memorial Library. The Affordable Connectivity Program will enable all households to afford broadband internet for healthcare, school, work and other needs.
When the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed by Congress in Nov. 2021, it included funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The FCC benefit program replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit created during the pandemic. The purpose of the program is to enable all households to be able to afford broadband internet for healthcare, school, work and other needs.
To qualify, a family’s income must be at, or below, 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a person in the household meets one of the following requirements: be eligible for a provider’s existing low income assistance program, received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year, participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, enrolled in SNAP or Medicaid, receive federal public housing assistance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), WIC, or veterans pension or survivor benefits or qualify for Lifeline, an existing program of the Universal Service Fund that provides a discount on phone service for low-income individuals. Those living on Tribal lands and meet certain qualifications are also eligible for the program.
Those enrolled in the ACP receive a discount of up to $30 a month per household toward internet service. On qualifying Tribal land, the benefit is $75 per month. The program also provides those eligible with a one-time discount of up to $100 towards the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from a participating provider. There is a limit of one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Both of Itawamba County’s leading internet providers, Tombigbee Fiber and FTC, are enrolled in the program. For more information on enrolling in the ACP visit AffordableConnectivity.gov.
