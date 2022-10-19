FULTON • A local chapter has founded an Itawamba-based charter of Students Against Destructive Decisions — or SADD.
The group will hold its first meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. inside the IAHS library. Tammy Reynolds, captain of the State Narcotics Unit, will speak.
Victoria Blake, a drama/sociology/psychology teacher at Itawamba Agricultural High School, said a series of events inspired her to create a local chapter of the national organization.
“Obviously, all teachers encourage students not to engage in destructive decisions, but it seems they are doing it more and more,” Blake said, citing discouraging local, state, and national news about students making decisions harmful to both themselves and others.
“I watch the news daily, and it is just terrifying to see what is happening in our country right now when it comes to drugs and other destructive behaviors,” Blake said. “I have spoken to teachers from other counties, and they are losing students to this. Our community has also been affected. We have to start coming together to put an end to it.”
Over the last few years’ students in Blake’s psychology classes have researched topics such as drugs, alcohol, homework, enough sleep, school uniform and vaping. Blake said students usually develop hypotheses from their observations, then test those ideas by randomly surveying 50-100 students. Students take the data and show results using pie charts, bar graphs, and other statistical methods which either support or disprove their hypothesis.
This year, Blake assigned topics directly associated with the destructive decisions students make. Because of recent talks about fentanyl, Blake wanted to test its use at her school.
After surveying 100 random high school students, she found nine students had tried Fentanyl. Other studies showed several students engaging in a variety of drug use, including vaping.
These issues, Blake said, are found beyond the high school’s walls.
“I know students as young as 10 who are vaping,” Blake said. “That is ridiculous, and as a school and community we have to come together to get the information out there of the consequences.
“If we can save one student, it has been worth it,” she said.
The results of her psychology studies also prompted Blake, to collaborate with the graphic design teacher in her sociology classes to create pamphlets warning students about the effects of these destructive decisions.
“Our school nurse is also willing to get involved, and collaborate with my students to make sure the information my students research is accurate and done to a professional level,” Blake said.
According to Blake, incorporating the local SADD charter into the high school will allow teachers and students throughout the county to benefit from it.
“There are so many opportunities with this to make SADD a priority for our schools,” Blake said. “SADD offers grants and ideas for fundraisers, lesson plans, drug prevention store, scholarships for students, student officers, along with many other resources to promote against destructive decisions.”
Students are more likely to listen to other students, Blake said.
“When they see them at school wearing a SADD shirt, or reading the results from their surveys, or reading a drug prevention booklet written by their friend, it is more likely to get their attention,” she said.
During a recent staff development meeting with Reynolds, Blake learned more about the prevalence of fentanyl throughout communities nationwide. More than that, Blake said she learned there are other new drugs being targeted at youth.
She called the meeting an “eye-opener.”
“Some of these drugs I had never heard of. Drugs that made people feel like they had superhuman powers, Blake said. “I couldn’t believe I had never heard of these drugs, but Reynolds told me many people haven’t.”
When Reynolds encouraged teachers to educate parents, Blake jumped on board.
“It was almost like I was meant to hear that,” she said. “I just knew that we had to start educating everyone on what was going on with these deadly drugs. Every time I listen to a podcast, or turn on the news you hear that this is a crisis, and people need to be educated on it. So that is exactly what we are going to do.”
For more information, contact IAHS at 662-862-3104
