The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the 2020-21 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results, providing for the first time a snapshot of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on students’ learning.
According to the release, statewide proficiency levels fell in all grades except grade 8 ELA which was 35.6 percent, a .1 percent increase. The overall statewide proficiency level for ELA dropped 6.7 percent from 2018-2019 landing at 34.9 percent. Overall math proficiency dropped 12.3 percent from 2018-2019 to 35.1 percent.
While students were required to take end-of-year assessments after a break in the 2019-2020 school year, they were not required to make a passing grade in order to be promoted or to graduate.
Itawamba County School District (ICSD) came in under the state average in both categories for the 2020-2021 academic year.
ICSD’s overall proficiency level for math was 34.8 percent, .3 percent lower than the statewide average of 35.1. The district’s overall proficiency level for ELA was 31 percent, 3.9 percent lower than the state average of 34.9.
As previously reported, ICSD hosted summer remediation classes prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year in an attempt to help students get back on track after losing valuable class time.
The district is also benefiting from the help of a digital learning coach. A small group of ICSD teachers were selected to receive individualized coaching support throughout the 2021-22 school year. The teachers receive weekly coaching conferences, classroom observations, collaborative lesson planning, modeling and co-teaching. Coaches also provide schoolwide support including digital learning planning and professional development.
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, ICSD has reported over 300 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as over 50 employees, resulting in hundreds of students landing in quarantine.