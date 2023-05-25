What began last fall in a classroom at Mantachie Junior High School ended with a second-place finish at the National TRAC Bridge Challenge in Seattle, Washington for the team of Nikki Cox, Colton Rogers and Natalie Tran and their sponsor Lisa Cooper.
The road to Seattle began for the trio in Cooper’s classroom. The class studied various bridges and individually built paper bridges. The three decided they were interested in continuing in the bridge building competition. The next step for the three was building individual bridges but eventually came together as a team to design a truss bridge and create a proposal for the competition that was submitted in February. The team learned earlier in the spring that they were one of six teams in the seventh and eighth grade division from across the United States selected for the finals. Cooper serves as the team’s sponsor, but the team is responsible for all aspects of their work from designing and building a functional bridge to crafting the proposal and planning their presentation.
A truss bridge is a bridge whose load-bearing section is made of wooden or metal triangles, known as trusses. The team was able to use professional design software that enabled them to utilize both two-dimensional as well as three-dimensional design formats to test their structure before beginning the building process. All three team members helped create the design, but it was Rogers who took the lead on the design process. He explained how they used the software to design and test their ideas before building. Because of the design process, the team would learn fairly quickly if something would work or not according to Rogers.
“It took us a little while; we took all of our individual bridges and we took all the flaws and the strengths of them,” Rogers said. “We put them all together in one bridge, and that led us to what is the Camelback design.”
After running simulations in both 2D and 3D, and the team had a design they liked, they would hand-draw it on graph paper. Then, they would cover their blueprint with wax paper and build the bridge on the paper.
Natalie took the lead when the process moved to the building phase. All three worked together, but she has the finesse and touch needed for the more detailed parts of the build.
“My favorite part is taking the bridge sides off of the paper and putting it all together and then seeing how it works and how it turns out: if its test goes good, or how much it can hold, and what we can do to make it better and hold more,” Tran said.
Besides the bridge testing, the team also had to make a presentation in front of a panel of judges that included a PowerPoint presentation. The presentation explained in detail their project, how they reached their final design and all of the highs and lows in between. Cox took the lead in this phase. Like Rogers in design and Tran when building, they all contributed, but it was Cox who made sure that the presentation was designed in a way that those unfamiliar with the design process of a truss bridge can understand what they did. Their presentation included tables, photos and a PowerPoint presentation.
”Making it to where everybody can learn about it, rather than just us knowing the process,” Nikki said. “Making it understandable.”
The bridge used at the competition was the eighth the trio built in Cooper’s classroom since coming together as a team. The abilities and commitment of Rogers, Tran and Cox was evident in their proposal, presentation and bridge. The team finished second in their division after an impressive presentation, and their bridge held 87 pounds of weight before breaking.
For finishing second, each team member received a $300.00 gift card, and Cooper received a $250.00 gift card for being their sponsor.
“I am so very proud of this eighth grade team,” said sponsor Lisa Cooper. “They impressed the judges with how well-spoken they were, and they represented their school, their community and their state extremely well. Their diligent work ethic and willingness to tackle challenges paid off.”
