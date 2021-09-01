Mantachie Fest 2021 has been canceled according to a statement released by the town’s Mantachie Fest Committee last week.
“Following lengthy discussions by the 12-person Fest Committee, it was decided that we cancel the 2021 Mantachie Fest to do our part in protecting the health and safety of our community and the large number of visitors this event brings to our area each year,” the press released stated.
Mayor Matt Fennell told The Times it was a hard decision for the group, but they felt it was in the best interest of the town and its people with the recent rise in COVID-19 numbers.
“Our vendor applications were down substantially and that factored into our decision,” he said via phone interview. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening, but we felt it is the best avenue to take at this time.”
Although the festival itself is canceled, two of the standalone events scheduled will still take place. The annual Mantachie Fest Pageant is to be held on Sept. 11 and the Mantachie Fest Show and Shine Car Show that is set to take place on Sept. 18.
“The Fest Committee gave both the standalone events the leeway to continue,” Fennell said. “Both have many commitments and felt it was best to honor those.”
Registration for the Mantachie Fest Pageant will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. The fee for the pageant is $25 with an extra $5 for optional categories. Those who register by Sept. 3, will get $5 off the registration fee. Entry forms may be picked up at Mantachie Town Hall or TJ’s Formal Wear in Fulton. For more information on the pageant call 662-255-1567 or 662-231-3462.
Gates will open for the Mantachie Fest Show and Shine Car Show at 6 a.m. on Sept. 18. The event will be held in the Mantachie High School parking lot. Prizes for the event will be awarded at noon. The cost to enter is $20 and $10 for each additional entry. All proceeds for the event will go to the Mantachie Fest Park Renovation Fund. Those wishing to participate can contact Kevin Riley at 662-282-7785 or kevinriley@gmail.com.
“We will support these events and hope that the community comes out to support them as well,” the mayor added.
Fennell said fundraising efforts are ongoing for the town’s Park Renovation Fund. Currently, the Pilot Club is selling raffle tickets for $500. The Mantachie Lion’s Club is also selling $1,000 raffle tickets with proceeds going toward school programs Fennell said.
“We have a great town and surrounding communities. I encourage everyone to come out and support all these endeavors,” he continued. “Hopefully next year we’ll be back on track.”