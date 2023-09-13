This Saturday, Mantachie Fest is back again.
The marquee annual event for the town of Mantachie will be held at City Park this weekend with food, fellowship and fun for the whole family.
Last year's Mantachie Fest was the first the city had held since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival marks a continued trend toward returning to normalcy for the Mantachie community.
"I think it's great to have normalcy back," Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell said. "Last year, everyone that attended seemed very happy to be back in the park for the annual festival. Last year I believe was the biggest festival we've ever had, and this one is even bigger. I think there's going to be something for everyone."
Mayor Fennell credited the work of Anna-Clark Prestage, Mantachie's event cooridinator and second-year chair of the Mantachie Fest Committee, for what promises to be the biggest Mantachie Fest yet.
"We're looking forward to another great success this year," he said.
Prestage said that planning for this year's Mantachie Fest began almost as soon as last year's festival ended, beginning with a meeting the weekend after Mantachie Fest 2022.
"It really does take the full year to plan this event," Prestage said. "Once we got past the new year, we started in on monthly meetings. It takes the full team of all of us on the committee, and the full effort of the community as well."
The 2023 rendition of Mantachie Fest will feature more than 120 vendors, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, kids' activities and more.
But Mantachie Fest is more than just a community event. It's also a fundraising opportunity, one which the city has put to good use since the festival's return last year. Prestage said that last year's Mantachie Fest raised enough money to pay for nearly half of the lights needed for a new Christmas light display in the city, with this year's festival on track to fund the remaining lights the city needs.
"It is tremendous what our community does, to be able to bring those funds in and in turn give them back to the community," Prestage said.
Mantachie Fest is set to kick off at 6 a.m. on Saturday, starting with the Show and Shine car, truck and bike show, which will run until noon. Saturday's festivities will also include a pet show, a pie baking competition, a 5K run, a cornhole tournament and live musical performances throughout the day.
On Sunday, Gospel Fest will provide more food and entertainment from noon until 5 p.m., when the festival will hold a community-wide church service. Events will continue with Revival in the Park at 8 p.m. each night, Monday through Wednesday.
Prestage said that Mantachie Fest highlights what makes such a small town so special.
"The thing about Mantachie is we're very small, but we have very big hearts," she said. "We have a lot of community people who go above and beyond to make this such a success."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.