Mantachie sewage lagoon

Improvements to Mantachie's sewer system, begun in 2018 and completed earlier this year, updated aging infrastructure and doubled the system's capacity.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Mantachie

Needed improvements to Mantachie's sewage and water services – particularly those which facilitate timely repairs to the system – are on the way.

Newsletters

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Recommended for you