Needed improvements to Mantachie's sewage and water services – particularly those which facilitate timely repairs to the system – are on the way.
Mantachie mayor Matt Fennell and the city's board of aldermen aim to have an automated early warning system in place in the next 6-10 months.
"It’s something we’ve been planning for the last couple years," Mayor Fennell said.
The Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA for short) system is designed to collect data from industrial equipment – in this case, the pumps which keep the tap and wastewater systems for the city flowing. It would provide city employees in charge of repairing and maintaining the respective water systems with automated calls any time it detects a problem with their operation. Implementing such a system can reduce response times for problems with water and sewer equipment by hours.
In the meantime, the city has already implemented an automated call forwarding service on its town hall phone line, which will provide instructions and a number to call in a sewer or water emergency. The number will direct the caller to a dispatch, which will then contact the public department responsible for the service in question so that they can be deployed to deal with the emergency.
The dispatch system has been set up not only for water and sewer emergencies, but also for the police department. The system went live at noon on Friday.
Mantachie completed a years-long project to improve its water and sewage infrastructure in early 2022. The improvements revitalized the city's wastewater system and doubled its capacity, all without increasing rates for Mantachie citizens or incurring any debt for the city as a result of the project.
Mayor Fennell said that automated warning systems like SCADA are the standard for most municipalities' water and sewage services, and that the improvements to Mantachie's services have been a long time coming.
"I think in the world we live in, it’s definitely needed," he said. "We’ve been looking at this for quite some time. We’re going to ensure that we can do everything possible to improve our water and sewer system. We want to be proactive and not reactive when possible."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.