lion's band photo 1

Mantachie High School band members McAllister Braden and Cassidy Edwards have been named to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band. Pictured in front of the school's band hall on the Mantachie campus, Braden, a trumpet player, and Edwards, a color guard member, are believed to be the first Mantachie pair selected for the band in the same year. 

 ABBY LODEN

Two band members at Mantachie High School have distinguished themselves as two of the state’s best after being selected as members of the Mississippi Lions All-State Band. Senior Cassidy Edwards and sophomore McAllister Braden were selected as team members for the 2023 competition.

