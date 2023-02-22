Two band members at Mantachie High School have distinguished themselves as two of the state’s best after being selected as members of the Mississippi Lions All-State Band. Senior Cassidy Edwards and sophomore McAllister Braden were selected as team members for the 2023 competition.
The band won first place at the Lions International Convention’s parade at the last 15 conventions it attended prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They again took the top prize at the 2022 convention in Canada.
"The All-State Lions band is the hardest group to make in Mississippi,” said Mantachie High School band director Austin Jones. “It has the hardest auditions, and you're competing against the best band students in the state.”
Edwards serves as Mantachie’s color guard captain and also plays saxophone. She was selected seventh chair, that means seventh best in the state, as a member of the Lions color guard team. At Mantachie, she’s a member of the color guard during marching band in the fall and will also be on the team of the newly formed winter guard this spring. Edwards sits first chair with the school’s jazz band, second chair with the concert band and is a member of the school’s new wind group.
Braden is Mantachie’s first chair trumpet player. He was selected as the Lions Band’s 28th chair. He competes with both the school’s marching and concert bands in the fall and spring, respectively, and sits first chair with the school’s jazz band and performs with the school’s indoor wind group.
“What makes them both stand out is their work ethic and perseverance,” Jones said. “Both students spend approximately three to six hours every Monday through Friday, and even some weekends, either playing their instruments or participating in color guard. No matter how hard the task gets, they always try as hard as they can to master it. Usually this ends with failure the first couple of times, but even through that failure, they have always kept trying until they do succeed which has led them to great success in the band world.
The audition process is a bit different for trumpet and color guard band members, but, both Braden and Edwards emphasized the amount of practice they put into preparing for the auditions while explaining how the audition process works.
“Practice, Practice, Practice,” Braden said. His auditions began in a warmup room where he waited until his scheduled time to audition. Once the audition began, Braden played two prepared pieces for judges and then, in front of another set of judges, he played the 12 major scales with chromatic from memory. The final phase of the audition required Braden to perform a piece sight-reading in front of judges. He was given a piece of music he had not learned, was given a couple of minutes to get familiar with it, and then performed it for the judges.
Edwards' audition process was a bit different. Like Braden, she began with a prepared audition performance in front of a group of judges. That was the only part of the process that was the same for the two. For Edwards, she had to wait a week to find out if she had made callbacks. She explained how the callback process worked.
“They [callbacks] are a more extensive process involving performing the routine from the previous audition and impromptu, a process in which you learn a new routine then perform it.”
The Lions Band experience will begin on June 23 at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville where the band will spend a week training and rehearsing. Then, a two-day tour of Mississippi will follow before the band leaves for Washington D.C. then their final destination, Boston, where the competition will take place.
“I am most looking forward to watching the fireworks on a dinner cruise in Washington D.C. for the 4th of July,” said Edwards. Braden is also looking forward to the dinner cruise on the Potomac as well as riding the AMTRAK and the tours they get to experience.
The entire experience is one Edwards is excited to be a part of and believes she’ll gain much throughout her time with the band.
"I will gain so many new skills and experiences throughout the process, and I will meet so many new people and make new friends,” said Edwards.
What the honor means to both Braden and Edwards individually as well as Mantachie’s band as a whole isn’t lost on Braden.
“The Mississippi Lions Band is the most prestigious band for a Mississippi high school student,” Braden said when asked what making the Mississippi Lions All-State Band means to him. “Cassidy and I are the second and third students from Mantachie to make the Lions Band. The first Mantachie student was our band director's sister in 2015. It feels amazing to accomplish this dream. I just hope I can do it again for the next two years for my Junior and Senior year.”
Jones says the pair's selection demonstrates the strides Mantachie’s band has made in recent years to put itself among the top high school bands in the state.
“To my knowledge, this is the first time we have ever had two students make the All-State Lions Band in one year,” Jones said. “This is very exciting for us because this is one of several indicators that we've seen that this program is growing and advancing.”
Edwards and Braden are raising funds to help pay for their trip. Both are grateful to the Mantachie Lions Club for their generous donation as well as the donations from members of the community to help with the trip’s costs. Edwards is selling macarons to help raise money for the competition and Braden says he is “working and saving everything I can.”
The duo will spend almost three weeks in June and July preparing and competing with, and against, some of the best band members in the world. They hope on July 11 to be returning to their home state and hometown as champions.