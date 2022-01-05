Crews worked during the rainy day on Dec. 28 to repair a damaged waterline on West Wiygul street in Fulton. Homes and businesses north of I-22 remain under the boil water notice until test results are received from Jackson.
Work continued on West Wiygul Street late Monday after damage to a water line left many Fulton residents under a boil water notice.
The damage occurred early Dec. 28 when technology company C Spire damaged the waterline while digging in the area. Crews worked during the rainy day last week to repair the line, but homes and businesses north of I-22 remain under the boil water notice.
Mayor Emily Quinn told The Times all damages incurred including the street repair will be covered by C Spire.
“The repairs will be covered by the company and will not be at any expense to the city,” Quinn said.
Quinn said they were appreciative of the efforts of Wal-Mart to help out during the crisis. The company delivered pallets of water to city hall free to residents and businesses that were affected by the crisis.
“This is what community is all about,” Quinn said in a social media post.
City officials collected and sent water samples to Jackson early Monday for testing. Residents and businesses in the affected area will remain under a boil water notice until results are received.