TUPELO • After nearly three decades serving Northeast Mississippi at the Department of Transportation, District 1 Engineer Mark Holley has announced his retirement.
MDOT announced Holley's retirement on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Holley, a Tremont native, began working at MDOT in 1993 as part of the District 7 — Southwest Mississippi — outfit. Three years later, he transferred back to his home district and worked his way up to District Engineer in 2013, taking over for his predecessor Bill Jamieson.
Before serving at MDOT, Holley graduated from Tremont High School, attended Itawamba Community College and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in civil engineering.
He is married to Kristin Holley, who teaches Agriculture, Horticulture and French at Tremont High School. The couple has three daughters, Hannah, Mallory, and Rylie.
Upon retiring from MDOT, Holley said he is taking a position with the Natchez Trace Parkway as a civil engineer.
Holley’s former assistant, Matt Dunn, will step into Holley’s position at the beginning of the year.
District 1 encompasses 16 counties, including Alcorn, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Webster and Winston counties.