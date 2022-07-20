Andrew McDonald, a 2019 graduate of Blue Mountain College, has been named one of the 2022 recipients of the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s (MVF) Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry.
“We are honored to have Mr. McDonald as one of three recipients of the 2022 Helen St. Clair Scholarship. His commitment to and passion for the profession of optometry represents the very best the future field of Optometry has to offer,” said Dr. Kimberly Ragan, president of the Foundation.
McDonald, a third-year student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry (UABSO), graduated from Itawamba Community College with an Associates degree and from Blue Mountain with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. While at UABSO he has exhibited a high degree of loyalty and trustworthiness. He is a UABSO ambassador, an elected class representative, and a member of Beta Sigma Kappa honorary. He participates in the Private Practice Club and the Fellowship of Christian Optometrists.
The Fulton native is the son of Jamie and Angie McDonald. He is married to the former Karli Knox of Amory.
“I am incredibly honored to be a recipient of the 2022 Helen St. Clair Scholarship. I hope to one day serve my community with the same passion as Mrs. St. Clair. Thank you to the Mississippi Vision Foundation for this opportunity. I look forward to practicing alongside my future colleagues and providing quality eye care to the residents of Mississippi,” McDonald said.
The Helen Allison St. Clair Optometry Scholarship was established to honor the memory of long-time Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) Executive Director Helen Allison St. Clair. Mrs. St. Clair served the MOA for more than 28 years and had a passion for optometry students and doctors. Her family and friends want her passion and service to optometry to live on in the awarding of annual stipends from the scholarship established in her name at the Mississippi Vision Foundation.
