Scholarship

Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald, a 2019 graduate of Blue Mountain College, has been named one of the 2022 recipients of the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s (MVF) Helen Allison St. Clair scholarship for students of optometry.

