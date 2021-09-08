The Mississippi Court Reporters Association (MCRA) is offering a free eight-week introductory course in stenographic theory.
A to Z Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program will begin on Sept. 16, at 6:00 p.m., at the Lee County Justice Center, 200 West Jefferson Street, in Tupelo.
Participants in the A to Z Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program will be taught on real stenography machines by volunteer professionals working in the court reporting and captioning arenas. These program leaders will also share insights into the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession, including good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field. It is also a growing career that does not require the time and cost needed to obtain a four-year college degree, only requires a two-year degree.
“If you’re looking for a career that is on the cutting edge of technology, offers the opportunity for work at home or abroad, like to write, enjoy helping others, and are fast with your fingers, then the fields of court reporting and captioning are careers you should explore,” said Phyllis McLarty, RMR, CCR, (official) from Mantachie.