The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is now accepting nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The PAEMST was established by Congress in 1983 to recognize teachers who not only demonstrate an extensive knowledge and understanding of their subject area, but are dedicated to sparking an excitement for the content area in their students.
This prestigious award will be presented to two K-6 teachers in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), or computer science field for the 2021-22 award cycle. Each year the PAEMST award alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers. In 2022-23, an winning educator from grades 7-12 will be chosen.
National honorees will receive a $10,000 cash award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House Ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve STEM and computer science education.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2022. Teachers must complete the application process by Feb. 6, 2022. Qualifying educators can be nominated by parents, students, fellow educators, members of the public, or themselves.
“There are countless Mississippi teachers who are worthy of this national recognition,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I encourage families and colleagues to nominate any teacher with a position for teaching and learning. Teachers who have made a positive impact on student achievement and the professional learning environment in their schools can also nominate themselves.”