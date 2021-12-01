Kindergarten students across Itawamba County performed above the state average according to recently released Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results.
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment is designed to provide insight into the academic understanding and abilities of the outgoing kindergarten class. These results are used to improve classroom instruction quality.
Statewide, 33,265 test-takers had an average score of 487, a total of 43 points shy of the 530 benchmark score, the minimum scale score associated with seventy percent mastery of the readiness assessment. Seventy percent mastery of knowledge and skill in early literacy and numeracy at the beginning of kindergarten was selected as the level of mastery for the kindergarten readiness benchmark as it provides a measurable distinction between Pre-K and kindergarten skills on STAR Early Literacy and a strong prediction of proficiency as measured by STAR Reading in Grade 3.
The 288 students who were given the assessment in Itawamba achieved an average score of 508 with 37.85 percent of students scoring above the 530 benchmark.
Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) tested a total of 31 students who had an average score of 486. The percentage of DAC students who scored above or at the 530 benchmark was 32.26 percent.
Fairview Attendance Center’s 29 test-takers averaged a score of 489 with 31.03 percent meeting or exceeding the benchmark.
Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) had the most students tested with 126. IAC test-takers had an average score of 510 with 40.48 percent meeting or exceeding the benchmark.
Mantachie Elementary School reported 78 students who were tested. Mantachie’s kindergarteners averaged a score of 521, the highest in the county, with 35.9 percent of them meeting or exceeding the benchmark.
Tremont Attendance Center (TAC) tested a total of 24 students. TAC test-takers scored an average of 507 with 45.83 percent, the highest in the district, scoring at or above the benchmark.