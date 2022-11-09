Appalachian Regional Commission approves $4M grant - The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a grant of $4 million to aid in construction of a four-lane, east-west access route between Tupelo and Fulton, it was announced on Monday. Sen. James Eastland, a Democrat, announced the grant. He said a new roadway would allow better access to regional medical facilities, airports and major industrial areas.
25 years ago
Police department to get video cameras - The Fulton Police Department will soon have video cameras in two of its patrol cars. Mayor Charlie McCarthy and the board of aldermen at their Tuesday, July 22, meeting gave Police Chief Ray Barrett authority to get quotes on cameras for two patrol cars. Barrett said the cameras will be used to protect both the city’s police officers and the residents they serve.
15 years
Wiygul ends 20 years as the county’s superintendent - After five consecutive terms in office, F.G. Wiygul Jr. is stepping down as Itawamba County’s superintendent of education. Wiygul, who first ran for public office in 1987 after an already long career in public education, said he’s proud of all he’s accomplished over his 20 years in the role.
