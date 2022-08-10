Rankin County resident, 50 year old Cissy Jones smoked menthol cigarettes for over 20 years. “I started when I was 16. I was young, dumb, and those menthol cigarettes just tasted better.”
Tobacco companies add menthol to cigarettes so that they feel less harsh, which makes them more appealing to young people. The attractiveness of menthol is compounded by the fact it is more addictive. Currently, menthol is the only allowable cigarette flavoring under federal law.
Tobacco companies continue to market menthol cigarettes in poor and under-served communities. Mississippi has the fifth highest rate of smoking in the nation, and the majority of menthol smokers in the state are Black.
The chemicals found in menthol interacts in the brain to enhance nicotine’s addictive effects, making it harder to quit. Black Mississippians who smoke menthol cigarettes are more likely to experience health consequences, such as heart attack, stroke and lung cancer due to preexisting health disparities as shown in the data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
While tobacco use has dropped off over the last 20 years, use of menthol cigarettes within groups of smokers has continued to increase, according to the CDC.
“I only quit seven or eight years ago,” said Cissy. “Had they taken menthol off the market, I would have quit a lot sooner. I just couldn’t smoke those regular ones. And it’s too easy, my drug was on every corner.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) offers free options for those who are ready to quit.
Our "Ready. Set. Quit" program has a hotline you can call. 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Cissy is glad she quit. “I can breathe now, and I don’t stink. I’ve got freedom from the addition,” she said.