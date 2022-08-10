Tobacco

Tobacco companies add menthol to cigarettes so that they feel less harsh, which makes them more appealing to young people.

 Metro Creative Connection

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Rankin County resident, 50 year old Cissy Jones smoked menthol cigarettes for over 20 years. “I started when I was 16. I was young, dumb, and those menthol cigarettes just tasted better.”

Newsletters

 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus