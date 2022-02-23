The robotics team from Mantachie High School, Team Cyberdine, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge Northern League Regional Meet Saturday. The team earned a golden ticket and was awarded the “Motivate” award.
The FIRST Tech Challenge helps students develop STEM skills. They practice engineering principles and use JAVA-based programming to code, developing a robot that works in both driver-controlled settings and autonomously.
The golden ticket is the team’s entry bid into the state competition. Team Cyperdine, advised by Lisa Cooper and Lance Carpenter, earned the ticket working in alliance with team Pure Imagination in the head-to-head alliance competition that requires teams to design, build, program, and operate a robot against other teams.
The competition was the first time the team built and programmed a robot on their own, but one couldn’t tell by the team’s performance Saturday. Members of the team are Jon Paul McBeth, Kailey Pannell, Joseph Hidalgo, Landon Roberts, Will Christian, Ayden Moore, and Davion Cox.
“Using the example of leadership and guidance from last year's seniors, the students on this year's team have come together, learning from each other's strengths and building their communication skills,” Cooper said. “Through their involvement with FIRST Tech Challenge competitions, they are practicing valuable career skills that will serve them well into the future."
The “Motivate” award is a judged award given to the team that most embraces the culture of FIRST and clearly displays they are a unified team in the competition. The team is selected for showing professionalism at the competition and enthusiasm for the FIRST philosophy while working to ignite in others in their school and community the culture and philosophy of the FIRST competition.
"I am very proud of how far these students have come in such a short period of time and am looking forward to seeing their ingenuity and problem-solving skills applied to future competitions," Cooper said of her team’s performance Saturday.
The FIRST Tech Challenge state competition will be held on March 4 and 5 on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.