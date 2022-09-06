Mary Miller, writer and assistant professor of English and creative writing (fiction) at The W, will present “An Evening with Mary Miller: A Mississippi Writer’s Reflection,” Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus. She will also conduct a writing workshop at 11 a.m., Sept. 22, in the ICC Fulton Campus library.
Born and raised in Jackson, Miller is the author of two collections of short stories, Big World and Always Happy Hour, as well as the novels The Last Days of California and Biloxi. She is a former Michener Fellow at the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas and John and Renée Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi. She earned the B.A. degree in psychology from Mississippi State University, M.A. degree in English from the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi and the M.F.A. degree in fiction from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas. Her awards include Individual Artist Grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters nomination in fiction for Biloxi, both in 2020. Miller’s current position and activities include judge for DC Berry Fiction Prize, the University of Mississippi, and for The Dilettanti: The W’s Annual Literary Magazine, both in 2022; and presenter for “Good Mystery: Writing Engaging Fiction,” The Southern Literary Festival in the spring of 2022.
She lives in Oxford with her husband, Lucky, and her dog, Winter.
The presentation is part of “Reflecting Mississippi: Finding Yourself in Mississippi’s Reflection,” made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council. Additional presentations are scheduled throughout the fall semester, including Kevin Cozart, Sept. 28.
