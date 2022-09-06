Mary Miller

Mary Miller, writer and assistant professor of English and creative writing (fiction) at The W, will present “An Evening with Mary Miller: A Mississippi Writer’s Reflection,” Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus. She will also conduct a writing workshop at 11 a.m., Sept. 22, in the ICC Fulton Campus library.

