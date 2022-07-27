Mississippi youth who are interested in raising or exhibiting rabbits are invited to the official MS 4-H Rabbit Program kickoff on Saturday, August 6.
By attending, youth will learn the basics of rabbit management, selection, showmanship, and have other opportunities throughout the program.
“We are excited to announce that Mississippi 4-H is starting a statewide rabbit program. To formally kickoff this program we are hosting a workshop open to 4-H members, parents, volunteers, and MSU Extension Agents who want to learn more about the rabbit program,” W. Cobie Rutherford, Instructor for 4-H Youth Development with the Mississippi State University Extension said via email.
The workshop will be held at Mississippi State University Animal Science and Poultry Science Annex, located at 355 Wise Center Drive, Mississippi State, MS, from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m.
“This is for 4-H members, so any youth interested can sign up for 4-H through our county office and call us with questions,” Itawamba County Extension Officer Marie Rogers told The Times.
Registration for the program is $15 per person and includes lunch. Participants are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Cobie Rutherford by email (cobie.rutherford@msstate.edu ) or by phone 662-325-3350.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.