TREMONT • Tony Wayne Hooper has spent decades in the music industry; he played his first guitar at 6 and wrote his first song when he was 9.
Over the years, Hooper has accomplished much in the music industry. Most recently, he released his first country album, “Love’s Road” earlier this month and will celebrate the release Friday night at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont.
“I am so very grateful for my friends at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, who have been kind and insistent on me doing a CD release party for this new project, ‘Love's Road’,” Hooper said. “It is always a collaboration of great hearts and minds that make this all work. An artist brings the rough diamonds, but the people around the artist make it special and valuable. If there were no good people, gold and diamonds would be worthless. To me, songs are like precious stones or like gold and silver, but without an audience to value them, they're also worthless.”
Hooper was taught to produce, mix and master recordings by Muscle Shoals producer Jimmy Johnson. Over the years, has collaborated with artists like Michael W. Smith, Kari Jobe, Rick Cua, The Blues Counsel, and many others.
“Love’s Road” features songs written over years spanning from the 1990s and 2020. The album is a bit of a departure for Hooper, who has spent 30 years making Christian music and worship records.
While the genre may be different, the artist is adamant that he’s not changed.
“I’ve spent 30 years making Christian music and worship records,” Hooper said. “Have (I) departed from the faith? No. I’m still the same Tony Wayne Hooper, but this new album is a true part of me and the way I see it. It’s the total sum of the person God redeems. He redeems it all, or nothing.”
The Mississippi Blues Trail artist serves as an instructor at Toby Mac’s Camp Electric. The camp teaches Christian musicians band kinetics, performance skills and the art of leading worship.
Hooper has brought the same dynamic to Northeast Mississippi. He is the founder of the School of Mississippi Music. The school, which currently has over 30 students, teaches not only music but also how to perform and relate to the audience.
“When you meet Tony Hooper you immediately like him, you respect the mountain of talent he has,” said TWLC Director Larry Cantrell. “He not only teaches music, he provides a moral compass along with music development.”
The release party Friday night begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Hooper will play songs off “Love’s Road”, and those in attendance will be able to interact with Hooper at the event.
“The Tammy Wynette Legacy Center is very proud to be the home base for the Mississippi School of Music and Mr. Hooper’s recording studio,” Cantrell said. “He has contributed to the credibility of the musicians and artists that perform at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center. We hope to see a big crowd supporting a local and very talented artist.”
“These songs are very special to me,” Hooper said. “I hope and pray folks will come out for the release party, eat a bite and settle in for an evening of ooh's and ah's.”
