Adventurist Neal Moore reached his final destination, the Statue of Liberty, on Dec. 14 after paddling a canoe in 22 rivers across 22 states. The 49-year-old freelance journalist stopped in Fulton on the last leg of his canoe trip last April.
The adventurist stopped briefly in Fulton on April 28, roughly 5,000 miles into his canoe trip. Moore was on the last and final leg of his 7,500-mile expedition across America, paddling 22 rivers across 22 states. It was Feb. 9, 2020, just prior to the pandemic, when he launched his red vessel into the icy waters of the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon.
“I call her ‘The Shannon,’” Moore told The Times as he glanced down at the 16-foot Old Town canoe sitting on the banks of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway during his visit. “She’s named after a now defunct bar in Taipei.”
Moore kept his canoe loaded with supplies, some 500 pounds worth. Freeze-dried food, water, a tent, and a two-wheeled contraption he uses to harness the canoe to himself and pull it across areas of dry land.
A native of Los Angeles, the 49-year-old freelance journalist describes himself as an internationalist, a nomad of sorts, having lived in America, Africa, Ethiopia, and East Asia. He typically spends his time traveling between Taipei and Capetown. That is until he set out to rediscover America... backward nonetheless, from the Pacific west to the Atlantic east.
Moore chronicled his 22 rivers expedition on his website and via Instagram @riverjournalist. He has authored two books, including his 2009 journey through the Mississippi River in “Down the Mississippi.”