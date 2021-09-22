Most of Itawamba Community College’s in-person classes will conclude for the 2021 fall semester prior to the Thanksgiving break.
Depending on the discipline, some face-to-face classes could require work to be submitted electronically after the break begins.
In addition, some allied health and career education students could continue face-to-face classes, laboratories and clinicals through mid-December based on the curriculum for individual programs.
“Since we began the fall semester, it has brought me great joy to have our locations filled with students once again,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “There is nothing more exciting than the sight and sounds of our students in classes and interacting with each other! While we had to enact a mask mandate, our ICC family has worked together to comply with the in-building requirement and continues to help ensure the safety of each other and the communities we serve. Greatly reducing the number of students on campus after the holiday will greatly reduce the quarantining of students with such a limited window before final exams.”
According to the revised calendar, final exams for traditional full-term day classes are scheduled for Nov. 17-19, and the Thanksgiving break will begin Nov. 22.
Offices will remain open Nov. 29-Dec. 16. Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Food service operations will continue on campus, and housing will remain open and available for students if necessary for them to complete the semester.
“This alteration to our instructional calendar should not cause a burden on our students,” Allen emphasized. “Faculty members will work to ensure that our students successfully navigate the completion of the semester.”