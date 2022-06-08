A fan of Felder Rushing's holds up a sign at the beginning of the program noting Rusher's appearance in Itawamba county. Before the evening's program, Itawamba was the only county in the state he had not had an event. Rusher has now spoken in all 82 counties in Mississippi.
Fans of Mississippi Public Broadcasting Think Radio’s The Gestalt Gardener traveled from as far away as Oxford and Columbus to hear its host, popular horticulturalist Felder Rushing, speak last week at the Itawamba County-Pratt Memorial Library in Fulton. Before Tuesday, Itawamba county was the only county in Mississippi that Rushing had not spoken. That day finally came last Tuesday evening when he spoke at the first of two events at the library. Rushing spoke to a different audience on Wednesday morning.
Also a popular speaker and author, Rushing entertained those in attendance while also teaching them about gardening, horticulture and the differences between the two.
“If you don't feel like you're a special place, you're not in a garden,” Rushing said after explaining the origin of the word garden. It being an old-English word meaning guarded area early in his presentation. He also spoke about his development\ as a gardener from skills taught to him by his great-grandmother, herself a horticulturalist, to the lessons, many lessons he said, learned through trial and error.
“If you can kill a plant, I've killed it,” Rushing said, “If there's anything that can go wrong in the garden its gone wrong.” As the evening progressed, Rushing shared stories of his travels around the world as well as tips for those in attendance.
Over 100 people attended the two events, and organizers deemed the events a success.
"We were tremendously pleased with the two Felder Rushing programs we hosted this past week,” Itawamba library manager and event organizer Jeffrey Martin said.”The programs were both informative and entertaining.“
The event was sponsored in part by the Mississippi Humanities Council and part of their Speaker’s Bureau Program. Given the success of the event, the library wants to offer similar programs and experiences to the people of Itawamba county and the surrounding area in the future according to Martin.
“We are going to attempt to host programs of this scale from time to time in the future."