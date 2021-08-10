According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Aggregate School COVID-19 Report for the week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, Itawamba County School District (ICSD) had 29 students and 12 members of faculty and staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. All K-12 schools in Mississippi are required to make weekly reports of COVID-19 cases and related data. A total of 342 schools from 43 counties reported their results.
Itawamba County schools listed in the report are Fairview Attendance Center, Itawamba Attendance Center, Itawamba Career and Technical Center, Mantachie Elementary School, and Tremont Attendance Center.
Of the ICSD schools listed on the report, IAC accounted for 14 of those students and 2 members of faculty and staff. MES accounted for 11 of the quarantined students and 6 members of faculty and staff. TAC had 4 of those students and 1 employee. FAC had 2 members of faculty and staff quarantined, and IAC had 1 employee quarantined.
Case numbers between 1-5 are suppressed to protect personal identity. Any area in which the reported case number is more than 1 but less than 5 is listed as 1-5. The number of teachers and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 is listed on the report as 1-5 for each of the ICSD schools reporting. IAC, MES, and TAC each had 1-5 students test positive for the virus.
There were no listed outbreaks within the ICSD. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
In total, there are 296 teachers and members of staff who tested positive for COVID-19 statewide and 382 quarantined statewide due to exposure. There are 943 students who have tested positive and 4,435 who are quarantined due to exposure throughout Mississippi.