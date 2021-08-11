According to statistics found on the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) website, Itawamba County has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the state.
As of Aug. 6, only 25 percent of Itawamba County residents were fully vaccinated, ten percent less than the state’s 35 percent average. Individually, that’s 5,922 Itawambians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Itawamba County reported 3,264 total cases and 82 total deaths as of Aug. 8. That’s an additional 60 cases over the course of three days and one additional death.
Mississippi is experiencing a surge of new cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recently described the new Delta variant’s rapid advancement being “like a tsunami” throughout the state. Dobbs said on social media that 97 percent of new cases in Mississippi are in the unvaccinated population.
Local hospitals are seeing the surge first hand. MSDH reports that North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo currently has 24 of their 387 beds taken by COVID patients. Of their 38 adult ICU beds, 5 are taken by COVID patients.
At Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory 8 of their 28 beds are taken by COVID patients, and 4 of their 9 adult ICU beds are currently taken by COVID patients. On Aug. 9, Dobbs said there are currently no ICU beds available at level 1-3 hospitals.
Many schools across the state --including Itawamba County School District (ICSD) – welcomed students back to the classroom last week with no mask requirements in place. Some of those schools are already reporting widespread quarantines and some have already had to switch to a temporary virtual learning schedule.
When asked about current quarantine reports, ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul confirmed to the Times that the district has students at each school who have tested positive and/or been placed under quarantine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 33.7 percent of those 12 years of age and older in Itawamba County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Most recent guidance from the MSDH recommends indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 school settings when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, MSDH rescinded their modified quarantine rules and now recommends all unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 to be quarantined and excluded from the school setting during the quarantine period.
Interested districts have the option of being provided with rapid testing supplies through funding from the CDC to perform voluntary asymptomatic testing for COVID-19. The goal of this program is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in these settings and maintain in-person education through implementation of frequent serial testing of teachers/staff and students.
In response to MSDHs three-day COVID-19 report which indicated 6,912 new cases and 28 new deaths between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, Dobbs reminded his social media followers that those numbers would translate into around 500 new hospitalizations.