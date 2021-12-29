STARKVILLE, Miss.—Thirty-one Mississippi State University students are new scholarship recipients this semester in one of the state’s most prestigious teacher education programs.
The 2021-2022 METP Scholars class includes Elizabeth Johnson of Fulton, a freshman secondary education/biology education major.
Housed in the university’s College of Education, the Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program, or METP, is a collaborative endeavor with the University of Mississippi. The scholarship includes full tuition with room, board and books, a $1,000 technology stipend, and a fully funded national or study-abroad experience. Upon graduation, scholars will begin their teaching careers in the state. The award is available to students majoring in secondary mathematics, secondary science, secondary English, elementary education and special education.
“I am excited to welcome our new METP scholars. These scholars represent some of the best and brightest students from across the state and nation,” said Teresa Jayroe, dean of the College of Education. “These scholars, who will remain in the state after they graduate, are the future of education in Mississippi.”
Funded by the Jackson-based Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation, the scholarship is valued at approximately $100,000 over four years.
Competitive applicants should have at least a 28 ACT—or 1310 SAT—score and a 3.5 high school GPA. Applicants participate in an interview with faculty, write an essay about why they want to enter the teaching profession, and commit to teaching in Mississippi in their program area for at least five years after graduation, though the obligation may be deferred if students decide to pursue graduate degree programs.
Established in 1903, MSU’s College of Education is home to six academic departments, one research unit and numerous service units.