Primary elections across Mississippi for county and state offices are set to held next Tuesday, August 8. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
State races for governor, lietuenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and others will be on next Tuesday's primary ballot alongside 18 races for county offices. Unlike the majority of the state races which will ultimately be decided in the general elections on November 7, many county races will be decided in the Republican primary, since no Democrats are in the running for county office in Itawamba County and several officials are running unopposed.
Contested county position which will be decided in the August 8 primary election include Circuit Clerk, Constable East, Tax Assessor, Second District Supervisor and Fifth District Supervisor. The races for the offices of Sheriff and Third District Supervisor each feature a candidate running as an independent, so those two races will not be decided until November.
Republican candidates running unopposed for Chancery Clerk, Constable West, Coroner, Justice Court Judge East, Justice Court Judge West, County Attorney, Tax Collector, First District Supervisor and Fourth District Supervisor will win their seats in the primary, while independent candidates for Election Commissioner for both the Second District and the Fourth District will not appear on the ballot until the general election in November.
