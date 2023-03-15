The first step of that relocation process for Fulton's seat of government – indoor demolition work of the building at the new location at 101 W. Wiygul Street – is set to begin next week.
Bewtween demolition and rebuilding, the project is projected to cost $955,325. That money, however, will come from an appropriations bill passed in 2022 by the Mississippi state legislature.
"We were awarded the money through (state representative) Donnie Bell's hard work during the legislative period of 2022," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "(The money) is not coming from the fair citizens of Fulton."
The appropriated money must be used for improvements related to COVID-19. In the height of the COVID pandemic, the shortcomings of the current Fulton City Hall in terms of dealing with COVID safety guidelines became abundantly clear.
"During COVID, we found out the hard way that our lobby is way too small," Mayor Quinn said. "I have a picture of people just lined up out here, because we could only have two in the lobby at the same time. We also don't have a drive-through window, in case we have to close the lobby altogether."
The newly renovated building will address both problems, giving Fulton's government more space in which to work as well as providing drive-through service for the city's residents.
The extensive renovations are expected to take some time to complete, and the city still about five months from taking bids on the rebuilding of the current building into the fully realized Fulton City Hall. But the city is ready to start the demolition work required before rebuilding can begin.
"The Mississippi Department of Corrections moved out last week, so we can start any time," Quinn said.
Quinn hopes the building will not only better serve Fulton residents, but also be a new fixture of the city for years to come.
"It'll look timeless," she said. "It'll be a generational building that will be here for years, I hope."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&