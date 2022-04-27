The long-awaited Itawamba County Jail and Justice Center will receive its first inmates early next week according to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson.
“Our plans right now is to move them in on Monday,” Dickinson told The Times.
During a recent tour of the facility, District 4 Supervisor Eric “Tiny” Hughes said the jail is state of the art.
“This is going to be one of the best, if not THE best facilities any county in the state has to offer,” Hughes said. “A lot of thought and preparation has been put into the design.”
The new jail houses 146 total inmates with a total of four outdoor recreation areas, a fully functional kitchen, and an infirmary. Also located in the main building are new 911 offices with updated equipment.
“We decided to put the 911 services in the main building for protection from storms,” he stated.
The structure is designed to withstand winds up to 200 miles per hour.
The main holding areas or “pods” of the jail are built around a central tower so that just a few jailers can oversee the entire inmate population. Hughes said the tower is equipped with a restroom to ensure the person on duty does not have to leave the tower for any reason.
Three of the pods house male inmates with one pod housing female inmates. Each pod holds 24 prisoners in its central open area. Within the pods are four additional rooms for housing prisoners that need to be separated from the other occupants.
Each pod has its own access to the recreation area so that each group of inmates can use the area independently.
The facility also has a library, two medical units, two lunacy cells, and a kitchen that will handle growth.
“The center is also built in a way that if another dorm is needed, it will support the additional area,” Hughes said.
In September 2019, the board engaged in an agreement with Three Rivers Investment Company to build the jail and lease it back to the county. According to Itawamba County Administrator Gary Franks, the average annual lease will be approximately $800,000 for a period of 20 years.
In addition to overcrowding, the current jail, located between Fulton City Hall and Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library, was in a serious state of disrepair. The oldest portions of the jail have been in use for over seventy years and have been plagued with a leaky roof and other maintenance issues.
The overcrowding dilemma led Sheriff Chris Dickinson to begin housing prisoners in Tishomingo County at a cost to the county of $25 a day per prisoner. The tab for the service has reached between $10,000 and $15,000 a month, some $180,000 a year.
Officials agreed the county was spending too much money on a temporary fix to a permanent problem and the solution was to build a suitable jail.
Notice to proceed with the new 21,750-square-foot, 146-bed jail was issued to West Brothers Construction of Columbus by Three Rivers on May 11, 2020.
A completion date of the new administrative offices and justice center has not been announced.