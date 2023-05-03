Itawamba County residents who have visited the county's tax offices may have found them to be a bit cramped.
The end of that issue, however, is on the horizon.
The county's tax assessor and tax collector offices will be relocated to a brand new building which will occupy the current site of the Itawamba County Justice Court. The new building will likely be a two-story building to fully accommodate both offices and will also feature a drive-through window.
The new justice court, currently under construction next to the Itawamba County sheriff's offices and the county jail as part of the county's justice complex, is projected to be completed by early 2024, with demolition of the current justice court to follow shortly thereafter. County officials project construction to begin on the new tax office in early 2024.
"We already own that land," chancery clerk Michelle Clouse said. "The proximity would be close enough that if a customer came in here and we had an issue where they needed to go to the tax assessor's office, it's very doable to walk right there."
Before construction of the new tax offices can begin, however, the county has a few more hoops to jump through. Itawamba County Board of Supervisors attorney Bo Russell informed the board in its meeting on Monday that discrepancies on the deeds for the block of land upon which the tax offices will be built must first be addressed.
"(The block) is not squared how it's supposed to be," Clouse said. "They (drew these lots) before there were tools available we have now. The lots were laid out in the 1850s. So they've got to be fixed."
Once those issues have been addressed, the new justice court completed, the old justice court demolished and measurements taken to assess how best to use the space, construction on the tax office can finally begin.
The Itawamba County tax offices' relocation is one of the first steps toward the county's goal of renovating the current courthouse, which will house offices and facilities for the county's chancery clerk, circuit clerk and board of supervisors.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.