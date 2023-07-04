With July 4 festivities over the weekend and into this week, new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1 might have flown under the radar for folks enjoying the holiday.
New laws tackling everything from school shooting prevention to the fentynyl epidemic to naming an official state fruit went into effect on Saturday. The Times sat down with Itawamba County Prosecuting Attorney Kelby Comer to discuss each new law and its impact on Itawambians.
Select school employees to carry firearms in state's schools
Senate Bill 2079, instituted with the safety of Mississippi schools' students and faculty in mind, allows for schools to incorporate school safety guardian programs. Under these programs – and after appropriate training and vetting – school employees designated as school safety guardians would be allowed to possess a firearm on campus, and to act in defense of students and other employees in the event of an active shooter situation at or near the school.
The new law establishes a further layer of protection against active shooters in Mississippi schools, in addition to the school resource officers already present in Itawamba County schools. But it also introduces more firearms into already dangerous situations, as well as further variables which law enforcement responding to active shooter situations will have to take into account.
The law requires school safety guardians to be documented and communicated to school administration as well as law enforcement, and to have "physical control" of their weapon at all times. School safety guardians will also be required to undergo a training program which, at minimum, must include an instructional course developed by the Department of Public Safety, a criminal background check, a psychological screening, a shooting proficiency test and annual recertification training.
"It seems to be (the legislature) are trying to cover it by making sure that it's regulated, there's background checks and not just any school representative has a weapon."
Ideally, the law will have its desired effect and provide students and faculty with an extra line of defense against an active shooter. But only time will tell whether or not the law will make Mississippi schools less vulnerable to shootings or other violent incidents.
"It should be interesting (to see) how it will be implemented – who's going to be allowed to have weapons in the school," Comer said. "I understand what they're tryung to do, but I'm not sure if that's quite the answer to it."
Vulnerable person abuse registry to help protect elderly, others
Senate Bill 2652 was passed with the well-being of Mississippi's elderly and other individuals vulnerable to abuse in mind.
The new law requires the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to establish a vulnerable person abuse registry. The registry allows for agencies and the public to screen caretakers who have a history of abuse against such vulnerable people.
Given the significant elderly population in Itawamba County, Comer said the law extends needed protections to some of the county's most vulnerable citizens.
"I know that they have (a registry) for things like child abuse. Elderly abuse is the same kind of problem as child abuse and neglect," Comer said. "I work with the justice court, and we get elderly abuse charges all the time and hear sad stories. ... It's good to highlight these people, especially if they're working in the (elderly care) field."
Fentynyl testing supplies legalized to help fight epidemic
House Bill 772 adds an additional weapon in the battle against the fentanyl epidemic.
Before this law passed, testing strips and devices were classified as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal for everyday citizens to possess. After its passage, those tools are legalized for use by the public to help prevent harm or death as a result of the dangerous opioid.
"Just judging by what I've read, it's a crisis," Comer said. "It seems like everything that is coming into this county, drug-wise, is laced with (fentanyl).
"With how prevalent (drugs) are these days, I think it's a good deal," he added. "The people who are taking the drugs shouldn't be taking them in the first place, but you're also saving lives."
Adult websites required to verify age of visitors
Senate Bill 2346 stipulates that web providers must implement "reasonable age verification" measures for accessing adult content (or "material harmful to minors," according to the the law).
The new law is intended to prevent web users under the age of 18 from being exposed to sexually explicit content. The law draws the line at a third of a website's content containing such content.
Similar laws have been passed in other states, but questions have arisen regarding those laws' enforceability, given the difficulty of verifying a user's information to be accurate while maintaining online privacy protections.
"My guess would be is that there is no way to enforce it either. It's probably a law without much teeth to it," Comer said. "You're not going to be able to send your driver's license to these people."
Ballot harvesting illegal under new law
Senate Bill 2358 makes ballot harvesting illegal, with necessary exceptions built in for elected officials, postal service workers, family members and caregivers. The new law has come under fire from those who believe it disproportionately hinders the efforts of disabled Mississippians to vote.
While election security has been a hot-button issue in recent years, Comer said actually instances of ballot harvesting are quite rare and that the law addresses a perception of election security more than any real problem.
"I understand that everybody is worried about the elections nowadays and trying to make sure it's secure," Comer said. "I don't know if it's a huge problem to address. I don't know if it'll affect that many people."
Loophole closed for electric car sales
House Bill 401 requires electric car manufacturers to enter into a franchise agreement in order to sell their vehicles in Mississippi. The new law closes a loophole through which companies like Tesla could sell their electric vehicles in person without the need for open franchised dealerships, a requirement for selling more traditional motor vehicles in the state.
Tesla's store in Brandon will be allowed to continue operation after the law took effect, but any other operations in the state for electric car companies will have to follow the new law's requirements.
Postpartum coverage under Medicaid extended
Senate Bill 2212 increases the coverage period for postpartum care under Medicaid from two months to 12 months. The expansion of Medicaid coverage is particularly notable under Governor Tate Reeves, who has otherwise roundly opposed any expansion of Medicaid in Mississippi.
New runoff election law takes effect
House Bill 1276 codifies procedure for runoff elections for statewide offices. The new law stipulates that if no candidate wins a simple majority of votes, a runoff election between the top two vote earners will be held three weeks after the initial vote.
Comer said the new law amends old rules which required candidates to win a majority of the state's counties rather than simply a majority of votes.
no one receives a majority of the votes, the two candidates who received the most votes will have a runoff election three weeks later.
Electronic titles simplify vehicle, motor home transactions
House Bill 1170 allows the Mississippi Department of Revenue to issue liens and titles electronically vehicles, manufactured homes and mobile homes. The new law eliminates the necessity for hard-copy documentation when ownership of mobile homes and motor vehicles changes hands.
Age for entering legaly binding property contracts lowered to 18
Senate Bill 2073 allows Mississippi residents 18 and up to enter legally binding contracts involving real property. Under the new law, Mississippians age 18 and older can now submit loan applications without a cosigner and can also pay off mortgage or lease property.
Blueberry designated as state fruit
House Bill 1027 makes the blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum) the state fruit of Mississippi.
