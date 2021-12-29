This is the time of year when folks young and old resolve to turn over a collective new leaf. Committing to careers, relationships, and more often, diets and gym schedules are typically high on those lists of resolutions.
One aspect of good health that is often in need of attention and never seems to make it to the list is mental health. And with depression and anxiety rates on the rise, it may be the year to commit to taking the necessary steps to ensure a good head space for 2022.
According to a recent report by Harvard Medical School, your mental health is directly related to your gut health. The human brain is constantly sending signals to the gut and vice-versa. Feelings of “anger, anxiety, sadness and elation” can all trigger responses from the stomach and instestive, just as a troubled stomach and intestines can cause stress in the brain. Which means that “a person's stomach or intestinal distress can be either the cause or the product of anxiety, stress, or depression.”
There are many easily accessed foods that can help turn around poor gut health. Fermented foods and drinks like sauerkraut, kimchi, yogurt, kombucha and kefir can help to introduce healthy bacterias and limiting the amount of unhealthy bacterias to your gut.
Foods that are rich in polyphenols such as grapes, green tea, blueberries and broccoli are known to reduce blood pressure and inflammation. High levels of inflammation have been proven to trigger feelings of depression.
High fiber foods are essential for healthy digestion and can aid in supporting healthy gut bacteria. Whole grains like oats and brown rice are great sources of fiber and can easily be swapped in for less-healthy breakfast and grain options.
Limiting the consumption of sugar, red meat and processed foods which are obvious stumbling blocks to good health goes without saying.
Instead of promising to stick to rigid diets or complex a grueling gym schedule, which can essentially be setting yourself up for failure, focus on adding one new food to your diet each week. Try taking a walk twice a week, even if it’s a short one. Sometimes, small but sustainable steps are ultimately more life-changing than trying to change everything over night. And if one day doesn’t go as planned, don’t sweat it. There’s always tomorrow.