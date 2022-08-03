TUPELO, Mississippi—North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute and North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants welcome interventional pain management specialist Jimmy Windham, M.D.
A 2009 graduate of Mantachie High School, Dr. Windham completed an associate degree in biology from Itawamba Community College in 2011. He graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College in Clinton with a bachelor’s degree in biology/medical sciences in 2013.
Dr. Windham earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 2017. He completed residency training in anesthesiology at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2021 and a fellowship in pain medicine there in June. He is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
He and his wife, Sydney Windham, live near Mantachie and attend church at The Orchard in Tupelo. Outside of work, Dr. Windham enjoys reading, relaxing with family and spending time outdoors.
At North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants, Dr. Windham joins Drs. Drew Blackstock, Brent Boyett, Kevin Silver and Fulton Thompson; nurse practitioners Angela Britton, Lisa Hodge, Kayla Moore, Kathyrn Smith, Nicole Taylor and Sabrina Vance. No referral is necessary. For an appointment, call (662) 377-5199 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).
NMMC’s Neuroscience Institute, located in Longtown Medical Park at 4381 S. Eason Blvd., is a regional destination for comprehensive, innovative care for a wide range of brain, spine, pain and neurological disorders. Specialists work side by side to ensure optimal diagnosis and treatment tailored specifically for each patient. For more information, visit www.nmhs.net/neuroscience-institute.
