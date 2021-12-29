TUPELO, Miss.—North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Awards to registered nurses Mary Anne Franks and Katty Priest of 3 West.
Jennifer Merrell, a nurse on their unit, nominated them for their extraordinary devotion to a patient who suffered multiple medical issues and had a feeding tube. After almost two months, “Finally she passed her swallow study and was allowed to eat,” Merrell wrote. “The patient expressed to Katty and Mary Anne that she liked cake. Katty and Mary Anne went on their own time and spent their own money to buy her a small cake. This action demonstrates the essence of patient care—caring for emotional as well as physical needs and seeing our patients as a person, not just another task to complete.”
Franks, who lives in Itawamba County, joined the 3 West staff more than 10 years ago. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2020.
A Tupelo resident, Priest graduated from Shannon High School in 2008 and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women. She joined the NMMC staff in 2015 working in the Resource Pool and transferred to 3 West in 2016.
Both nurses received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/daisy-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email daisyawards@nmhs.net.