Aiming for Healthy Families (AFHF), a non-profit organization located in Corinth, MS, recently received their fourth federal grant to educate 6th through 12th grade students.
The emphasis of this project is on the importance of healthy relationships and voluntarily refraining from sexual activity according to Carolyn Gowen, Executive Director. This is a SRAE (Sexual Risk Avoidance Education) grant whose goal is optimal health; a balance of physical, emotional, social, spiritual, and intellectual health. This holistic approach encompasses societal and individual benefits associated with personal responsibility, self-regulation, goal setting, healthy decision making and a focus on the future. The required topics addressed in the program include how other risk behaviors such as drug and alcohol use increase the risk of teen sex, how to resist and avoid sexual coercion and dating violence, self-sufficiency and emotional maturity to avoid poverty, and the foundational components of healthy relationships and their impact on the formation of healthy marriages and safe and stable families.
The program, Youth R.I.S.E., uses a curriculum that is evidence-based and is required to be medically accurate, age-appropriate, culturally appropriate and be based on adolescent learning and developmental theories. Education on contraception is not required in this project.
Mississippi currently ranks 1st in STI’s and 2nd in the nation among teen pregnancy rates. While the number of teen pregnancies is down slightly, the cases of STI’s is up significantly. The federal required components of SRAE education align with Mississippi House Bill 999 the legislature recently renewed under HB 633. This bill requires schools to teach an abstinence- only or abstinence- plus curriculum. Consequently, AFHF helps the schools in the service counties to fulfill that requirement. This project will serve students in Alcorn, Tippah, and Itawamba counties.
"We are based out of Corinth, MS, but we are now serving Itawamba County," New Project Director, Alesha Knight said. "The opportunity to serve the students of Itawamba county is an exciting one for us."
Within an abstinence education program, teens receive all the information they need in order to make healthy choices with the real-life struggles they face as they navigate through the difficult adolescent years.
New Project Director, Alesha Knight, said, “What I love about this program is that it is designed to meet students where they are. It gives them tools to consider how they will handle situations so they can think through consequences before they act.”
The Youth R.I.S.E program currently has another Sexual Risk Avoidance Education team serving Lee, Tishomingo, Prentiss, and Benton counties. The Project Director, Tracy Barber, leads her team of educators, Jerry Lambert-Ha, Cameron Moore, and Deanna Knight.
The agency is continuously looking for volunteers, opportunities to speak, and new partnerships. If you would like to contact us, please call (662) 284-9930.