TUPELO, Mississippi—North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented Lindsey Putman with the Non-Traditional Nursing Excellence Award during National Nurses Week.
This award is given to an outstanding registered nurse who works in a non-traditional nursing role beyond bedside nursing. Putman serves as director of Safety and Process Improvement for NMMC’s Department of Organizational Performance.
Infection prevention, which became even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, is one responsibility the Department of Organizational Performance.
“As we tried to keep our heads above water and stay on top of all challenges and changes, Lindsey stepped up,” wrote a coworker in her nomination. Putman conducted research for the leadership team, created spreadsheets, handled mandatory reporting seven days a week, worked COVID-19 testing centers and urgent care clinics on evenings and weekends, helped on nursing units and more.
“Lindsey came in each day willing to do whatever was needed to support our system,” another wrote. “She understands that everything we do is to provide the best patient- and family- centered care, and she filled whatever need we had to ensure that was done.”
Putman joined the NMMC staff in 2004 and worked in several nursing jobs including Pediatrics, Surgical Services, Women’s Hospital, Outcomes and Safety before assuming her current role. A 2002 graduate of Mantachie High School, Putman earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2004.
Putman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing (2007) and her master’s degree in nursing leadership (2015), both from the University of North Alabama in Florence. She holds numerous nursing and performance improvement certifications. She attends Bethel Baptist Church and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.