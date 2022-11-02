FULTON • Itawamba schools and communities will recognize the sacrifices of local veteran through a series of Veterans Day programs scheduled for next week.
Although Nov. 11 has been recognized as a day of remembrance and honor for the nation's veterans nationwide since the end of World War I, it was first recognized by Congress in 1926. The day officially became a Federal holiday in 1938 as a day of remembrance and to honor veterans of the Great War.
Nov. 11 continued to be recognized as Armistice Day until June 1, 1954 when Congress changed the name to Veterans Day at the urging of World War II and Korean War veterans. The day honors all veterans, dead or alive, who served in war or peace and coincides with Armistice and Remembrance Day events around the world.
Local Veterans Day events include:
Mantachie Attendance Center will host a program on Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. in the school’s gym. Also on Thursday, the Carolina RCDC will host a supper to honor local veterans. Itawamba County Veterans Officer Jason Baker will be the featured speaker. All veterans are invited to attend the event at the Carolina Community Center at 3375 Carolina Rd. The supper will begin at 6 p.m.
Tremont Attendance Center will host a program on Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. in the gym, and Fairview Attendance Center will host a student-led program in their gym at 9 a.m. on Friday. Itawamba Attendance Center’s program will also begin at 9 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
Retired SFC Christopher Bowling will be the keynote speaker at IAHS’s program on Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m. in the IAHS gym. At 1 p.m. on the same day, Dorsey Attendance Center will host a program with a featured speaker and a musical performance in the DAC gymnasium.
American Legion Post 51 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4976 will host a Veterans Day stew supper on Nov. 11. Stew will begin being served at 3:30 p.m. and will last until all is gone. The meal includes stew, dessert and a drink and is open to all community members. The yearly event is the Legion’s and VFW’s way of thanking the community. The supper will be held at 507 Legion Drive in Fulton.
