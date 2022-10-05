Friends, as some of us get older, we're not as graceful or maybe just a little more forgetful.
Here is a list of things you either may or may not have ever done, or you just may not want to let anybody know that you have done. So, if you have or haven't done any of these, try not to laugh too hard at those of us that have.
No. 1: Have you ever gotten into the shower with your glasses on?
No. 2: Have you ever tried to get out of your vehicle with your seatbelt still on?
No. 3: Have you ever tried to change the TV channel with your phone?
No. 4: What about making a call with the remote? How did that work out for you?
No. 5: What about standing and staring at your medicine bottle trying to remember if you've already taken it or if you were just fixin’ to? Me neither.
No. 6: How is it that you can remember phone numbers that you haven't called in years, but you forget ones you called earlier that day? Is any of this ringing a bell?
No. 7: You can't remember where you left your car in the parking lot. What you can do, however, is “Stairway To Heaven” or “Free Bird” word for word. Not that that’ll help you find your car.
No. 8: Have you ever lost your glasses, except that you haven’t really lost ‘em because they’re sitting right there on top of your head? Or at the end of your nose. No wonder you couldn’t find them.
No. 9: You put stuff in your hiding place, and it's safe because even you can't find it.
No. 10: Have you ever panicked because you lost your cell phone only to discover you are talking on it?
If you've ever done any of these, you’re probably normal. At least, you’re as normal as I am.
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
