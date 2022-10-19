Friends, especially you men, don’t let your wife go to the doctor with you.
I know it’s a thing called getting older that causes that. We pair up and go together. It’s sorta moral support, I guess.
Anyway, Pam pays attention when she hears the doctor say words like “cholesterol” and “weight gain” and “blood pressure.” I usually just look at the funny posters.
Well, after years of actually listening to what the doc’s got to say, it’s done happened. This morning, Pam asked, “Do you want some Biscotti for breakfast?”
Course, the first thought that ran through my head was, “What the cat hair is biscotti?”
Now remember, we are southern folks. I used to think I couldn’t leave home in the morning without a couple eggs, bacon or sausage, gravy, grits and a couple of cat head biscuits. Plu a couple to go. That’s just tradition.
But I can’t, for the life of me, remember Granny Turner ever hollering to Paw Paw Will, “You want some Biscotti?” And I never heard none of them old farmers at the store saying, “Yes, I had biscotti this morning! Fig and walnuts are good!”
Now, I tried one of them biscottis, and that sucker was harder than a road rock! Couldn’t chew it. Got to reading on the box and saw they come all the way from Italy. Guess that’s why it got hard as loaf bread left out on the counter.
Now I know Pammy has my best interest in mind, but biscotti? Good thing I had to run to the local store this morning! Put me a couple of them biscuits and sausages in a sack! And, yes, a couple packs of that strawberry jelly too! I can eat em on the way home. Biscotti my rear end!
But don’t tell Pam! This is our little secret.
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
